Restaurant Report: Tropical Restaurant & Lounge given poor marks by state inspectors

The Caribbean is know for a rich diversity of food, but inspectors gave poor marks to one local destination.

Becker paid a visit to Island Tropical Restaurant & Lounge on North Main Street near East 16th Street.

State inspectors found 12 rodent droppings, 4 dead roaches and an excessive amount of flies over a prep table. It was temporarily closed.

Becker asked an employee about what happened, but he was told the restaurant wasn’t willing to comment on the matter.

Elsewhere, Back 40 Urban Café on South Dixie Highway near Anderson Street was cited for 26 live flying insects, 18 rodent droppings and a live lizard-like creature crawling on the floor. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors said the DoubleTree by Hilton on Riverplace Boulevard by the Southbank had an employee beverage on a food prep table, an employee with no hair restraint engaging in food prep and a sauce spill in the storage area.

Becker’s final stop was Nordstrom Bazille at the Town Center. It was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and an employee with no beard guard engaging in food prep.

All the restaurants passed follow up inspections.

