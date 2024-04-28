Send Ben: Local woman charged for medical care due to hospital, insurance communication failure

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is getting answers for a local woman who had a medical billing issue. We sent Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, and he got results.

Becker went to help a woman named Donna. She and her daughter visited Ascension St. Vincent’s in St. Johns County for an outpatient visit. Both are covered under Tricare Prime.

But, she received a bill for $287. She said it was apparently because Tricare Prime didn’t have the correct address to send the check to. She said Ascension wouldn’t call Tricare to give them the correct address, and Tricare would not call Ascension.

Donna said she didn’t want her excellent credit to be tarnished.

What we got here was a failure to communicate, so Becker got involved. He made a few calls, sent an email and cured the problem.

Donna emailed Becker and said, “Am I allowed to say I love you? Thank you so much! Yes, it has been cleared.”

If you have an issue with a bill or other issue, send Becker an email at sendben@actionnewsjax.com.

