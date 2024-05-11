Restaurant Report: Inspectors not jazzed about what they found at Copeland’s of New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

New Orleans is known for its Cajun cuisine and smooth jazz, but this week, inspectors weren’t jazzed after visiting one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to Copeland’s of New Orleans on Southside Boulevard near Touchton Road, and ran into a fan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Nice to see you in person for a change! Nice to see you in person for a change,” one customer said.

“How was your meal?” asked Becker.

“It was good. It’s always good here. You are not doing a, uh, on ... No, don’t tell me the health department,” the customer said.

Read: Restaurant Report: Inspectors won’t be chanting DUUVALL for one 904 restaurant

State inspectors found a bug light over a kitchen prep table, time/temperature safety violations and raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food.

Becker hit a sour note with a manager who wasn’t jazzed to see him and had the door slammed in his face.

Copeland’s owner sent Becker a statement that reads in part, “The report determined no immediate threat to the public. All items have been corrected and resolved.”

Read: Restaurant Report: Tropical Restaurant & Lounge given poor marks by state inspectors

Elsewhere, Becker visited Jenkin’s Quality Barbeque on New Kings Road near Edgewood Avenue. It was cited for a mold-like substance in the ice cream machine, 30 dead insects on a fly strip and 7 dead roaches.

Inspectors said El Mofongo on 103rd Street near Wesconnet Boulevard had 37 live roaches, 47 small live flying insects and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop was Peace Pie on Aviles Street near Artillery Lane. It was cited for 83 vermin in larva state, wastewater backing up and objectable odors in a bathroom. It was temporarily closed.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: Restaurant Report: Yummy Asian Bistro can’t stomach state inspection

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.