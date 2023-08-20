City of St. Augustine will hold a public workshop for newly nightlife ordinance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The city of St. Augustine wants your input on a newly proposed nightlife ordinance.

On Monday, Aug. 21st the city is holding an open workshop.

If the ordinance passes it could change who gets served in the ancient city.

Last month the St. Augustine City Commission first heard the proposal which would require businesses that are serving alcohol to participate in certain programs and meet certain requirements and to obtain a “permit” to sell alcohol after midnight.

In the ordinance, it said, the city has received a number of complaints concerning certain alcoholic beverage establishments operating after midnight.

Daniel Lege, the food and beverage director at the Tini Martini Bar said while the Tini Martini Bar closes down around midnight on the weekends, he sees how this ordinance could impact other St. Augustine businesses.

“The ones that are open up until you know like two or later,” said Lege. “I can see how this new ordinance would definitely hinder some of our other businesses downtown.”

