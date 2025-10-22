Civilian pilots expect great turnout despite possible grounding of Blue Angels at Sea & Sky Air Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue Angels are still not in Jacksonville, three days out from this weekend’s scheduled performance at Jacksonville Beach’s Sea and Sky Air Show.

Action News Jax was told by the City of Jacksonville on Tuesday night that a planned ride-along with the Blues scheduled for Wednesday morning was canceled.

Even still, the Blue Angels have not officially canceled their performance, despite the ongoing government shutdown already forcing them to cancel two air show performances in the past two weeks.

“We love having them there. Obviously, many of us were inspired by big jet teams,” Jeff Shetterly, a pilot with Radial Rumble Airshows, said.

Unlike two years ago, when insurance issues grounded all civilian acts that had planned to fly, this year, five civilian acts, including Shetterly and his T-6 Texan, will take to the skies.

While he’s disappointed the Blues may not be able to fly, Shetterly argued there are still plenty of reasons to come out this weekend.

Along with his own performance, Mini Jet Airshows, Redline Airshows and Adam Baker Airshows will all perform.

But Shetterly said he’s most excited about the Titan Aerobatic Team.

“They are the absolute best in the world in my opinion. They’re the tightest, most best entertaining group that I have ever seen, and they’ve been doing it almost 40 years,” Shetterly said.

As far as the potential economic impact for Jax Beach, if the Blues aren’t able to fly, Shetterly said he doesn’t think turnout will be an issue.

“This year, I just left Houston actually, the Wings Over Houston Show was supposed to have the US Air Force Thunderbirds and they were unable to make it. Houston had a record turnout,” Shetterly said. ”It was an incredible show, and so, it is possible to have an airshow without one of the big jet teams.”

Action News Jax reached out to the Navy and the Blue Angels to try and get an update on whether there’s still a way for the team to perform.

The Navy has yet to respond, and the city deferred us to its statement from Friday.

That statement read in part, “If something changes with any of the planned military performers, we have an elite lineup of civilian acts scheduled to perform.”

