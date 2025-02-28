Clay County Agricultural Fair tickets on sale

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — You can now get tickets for the Clay County Agricultural Fair.

Advance admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages six to 12, and $6 for seniors.

There are a couple of ticket packages to pick from.

The Family 4 Pack has four gate admission tickets and two ride armbands. It cost $70.

The Family 6 Pack has six gate admission tickets and four ride armbands. It cost $125.

Both of these packages are good for every day except Sunday.

You have until Apr. 2 to buy these packages.

Click here for more options and to buy tickets.

