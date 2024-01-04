CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A 9-year-old Clay County boy is recovering after falling off of his bicycle, causing him to have a grade 4 laceration of his pancreas.

Evan Robertson says he was just riding his bike in his front yard when he fell off and had a bicycle accident, shortly after that he was rushed to the hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“When he fell, he fell over his bike and onto his handlebar,” said Evan’s Grandmother, Renne Nieves.

A photo shows the aftermath of what the handlebar did on December 9th.

Clay County boy has bicycle fall that causes laceration on pancreas A 9-year-old Clay County boy is recovering after falling off of his bicycle, causing him to have a grade 4 laceration of his pancreas. (Provided by family)

Nieves says she had no idea what would come next after tests that were run on Evan, by doctors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“When the bloodwork came back, his lipase level was extremely high it was 1250, which normally a range between 20 and 55,” said Nieves.

Nieves says after a CT scan doctors discovered Evan had a grade four laceration of his pancreas.

Something that his father, Colby Robertson says he didn’t know how to handle.

“Makes you feel powerless. You always want to be there for your kids and tell them everything is going to be okay,” said Robertson.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Evan stayed in the hospital for days after his diagnosis and even got a chance to meet Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Clay County boy has bicycle fall that causes laceration on pancreas A 9-year-old Clay County boy is recovering after falling off of his bicycle, causing him to have a grade 4 laceration of his pancreas. (Provided by family)

Since that bicycle accident in early December, Evan was released from the hospital and hasn’t been able to eat or go to school and can only be fed through tubes.

They did try clear liquids. He did tolerate the clear liquids, so then they went to full liquids. He did okay, but as soon as he ate, he was puking, and it just wouldn’t stay,” said Nieves.

Evan still has a long road to recovery, and a GoFundMe has been created for him.

Now Evans Grandmother says he still has several surgeries, and they don’t know the long-term outlook on his health.

A GoFundMe has been created for Evan in his recovery process.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.