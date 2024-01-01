Clay County Citizens’ Academy; Learn how your sheriff’s office works

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is ready to begin educating residents about the details of the department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Held twice each year, the CCSO said it has designed a Citizens’ Academy “to provide the public with a working knowledge of the mission, policies, and operations of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Each of the two sessions lasts nine weeks and meets on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Citizens will learn how different departments within the agency operate.

“Specialized units such as Negotiations, Dive, Marine, and SWAT are highlighted,” CCSO said about the academy. “Participants also tour CCSO headquarters and the courthouse and will participate in a citizen ride-along with a deputy.”

The sheriff’s department also said that the academy will be a place for both citizens and the agency to share concerns with open communication. This will include a discussion about CCSO personnel. The goal is to build a strong relationship within the community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you’re interested in participating, visit the Clay County Sheriff’s website by clicking here. The first session begins on Jan. 10. The sheriff’s office said spots are filling quickly so be sure to get your application in soon.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.