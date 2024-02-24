Clay County Community Services invites neighbors to dive into Community Development Block Grants

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents are invited to learn about and apply for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through educational workshops hosted by Community Services staff. These events aim to empower residents to take advantage of the resources available to enhance their communities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

CDBG offers funding for various projects geared towards community improvement, including infrastructure enhancements such as sidewalk replacements, neighborhood cleanups, and home rehabilitation initiatives. The grants serve as vital support for projects that contribute to the betterment of neighborhoods across Clay County.

Community Services staff will be available at select Clay County Libraries on specific dates to assist with the CDBG application process. Residents can attend these workshops to gain insights into the application requirements and receive guidance on navigating the grant application procedure.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

February 22 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Orange Park Library

February 27 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Middleburg Library

February 29 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Keystone Heights Library

March 5 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Green Cove Springs Library

March 7 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.: Fleming Island Library

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these workshops to learn more about accessing CDBG funds and how they can contribute to the improvement of their communities.

For additional information, visit https://bit.ly/ClayCountyCDBG.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.