Clay County continues to promote local, national ‘Keep America Beautiful’ initiative

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — For those looking to be involved and make positive changes in their community in Clay County, look no further than the Keep Clay Beautiful program.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Keep Clay Beautiful program offers residents the chance to ‘adopt’ a roadway or area within their community to help keep the area clean and safe.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners states that in March 2025,89 volunteers picked up 615 pounds of trash from 15.75 miles of roads and 20 acres of land. The program hopes to continue this trend and reduce waste.

The initiative is also a way to gain volunteer hours. County Commissioners state that over 220 hours were logged in March 2025.

The following roads are available to adopt, click HERE to learn more about the program and how you can help.

CR218

CR225

CR315

CR214

CR217

CR352

CR220

CR226

Old Jennings Rd

Long Bay Rd

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.