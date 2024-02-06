Clay County deputies searching for man in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office says ‘stay inside’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in the possible connection to a hit-and-run in Clay County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Autumn Pines Drive in Orange Park.

Investigators said Charles Mitchell ran from the scene after the crash and that he might be wearing a gray hoodie, red shirt, and light blue pants.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking citizens to please stay inside their residences at this time while efforts are being made to find and apprehend Mitchell.

