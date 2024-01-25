Donations needed: Clay County gives update after large-scale animal surrender from Middleburg homes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After more than 70 dogs and cats were surrendered from a home in Middleburg on Tuesday, Clay County Animal Services gave an update on the condition of the animals.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you that the animals were examined and taken out of the former owner’s home to a staging area at Omega Park in Middleburg. They were then taken to the Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs. Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Division of Emergency Management, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to transport the animals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Animal Services said that it has now completed all of the medical exams on the animals and any additional minor medical needs have been scheduled.

Donations and volunteers are needed, however.

Photos: Dozens of dogs and cats removed from Middleburg home after being surrendered to Clay County

“The drop-off location is Clay County Animal Services in Green Cove Springs, and you can drop off items during normal business hours,” Animal Services said in a statement. “We also need volunteers to help with the animals’ care.”

Some of the following donation items are being accepted:

Slip leads

Puppy pads

Dog food (wet and dry)

Pill pockets

Towels

Contractor bags

Dog waste bags

Dog waste bag holders

Those interested in volunteering to help with cleaning, feeding, walking, and handing out toys and treats can register by clicking here. The hours available are:

Morning shift: 8 A.M. - 12 P.M.

Afternoon shift: 12 P.M. - 4 P.M.

Most importantly, how can you adopt an animal?

CCAS said you can find some of the animals on their website by clicking here. Some of the animals have gone to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue in St. Augustine. CCAS said it would continue working with rescues. Updates to the community will be released as more animals become eligible for adoption.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.