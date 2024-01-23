Dozens of dogs and cats removed from Middleburg home after being surrendered to Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — More than 70 dogs and cats at a home in Middleburg are being surrendered to Clay County Animal Services.

The county said the owner is not facing criminal charges.

Those who are near Omega Park may see police and county personnel, as this is being used as a staging area to ensure the health and safety of the animals.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest updates as they become available.

