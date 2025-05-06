Clay County giving away free kids helmets at Bike Rodeo

Clay County is encouraging bike safety at its upcoming Bike Rodeo for kids - and that means free helmets.

Families can register their child now for a free helmet fitting at the event on May 30th.

The Bike Rodeo runs from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Participants will get instruction on how to safely ride their bikes, plus a ‘hospital check-up’ on their ride. They can also put their riding skills to the test on bike obstacle courses.

Scooters are welcome, but no motorized vehicles.

Children must have a helmet to participate in the Bike Rodeo.

Spots and helmets are limited, and appointments are required. To register for a time slot, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.