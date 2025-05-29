Clay County partners to host Kids Bike Rodeo and helmet giveaway

Clay County, Fla — Clay County Parks and Recreation is teaming up with partners from across the area to hold a Kids Bike Rodeo tomorrow, May 30, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Kids can learn essential bike safety skills, go through obstacle courses, have a bike hospital checkup, a bike carwash, and more.

One of the event’s highlights is a free helmet giveaway, available while supplies last. Helmets are required for participation, and fittings will be done by appointment.

Families can now register online at LetsPlayClay.com to secure their spot and schedule a helmet fitting.

The rodeo welcomes bicycles and scooters, but motorized vehicles are prohibited.

The event is presented in collaboration with the Clay County Parks and Recreation, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, The Players Center for Child Health, and Gordon Chevrolet.

