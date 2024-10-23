Clay County promotes bulk garbage pick-up

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has sent out reminders regarding bulk garbage pick-ups.

Bulk items like appliances, couches, mattresses, and other items being thrown away can be scheduled for pick-up.

Residents can put up to three cubic yards (equivalent of two large bulk items) to be collected once a month per household. There is no charge for pickups.

Call FCC Environmental Services at 904-490-9996 to request pickups.

