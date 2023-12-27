Clay County recycling program won’t accept glass; changes to start in January

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A change that was approved this December will see big changes to Clay County’s recycling program. The largest adjustment is that glass will not be accepted.

According to the county, the recycling program must be changed in order to address unprecedented processing costs. Focus will be given to items like plastic bottles/jugs, metal cans, and cardboard.

“In the past we typically received $6 for every ton of recyclables processed, but now, due to increased processing costs and weaker markets, we are forced to pay $85 per ton, the county communications department said in a news release. “The County must focus on high-valuable recyclable items to avoid a $232,489 annual cost increase.”

These high-value items that will be accepted for recycling include:

Clean flat cardboard up to 3′X3′ (No pizza or cereal boxes).

#1 and #2 platic bottles and jugs (e.g. water and soda bottles, milk, and laundry jugs, etc.)

Metal cans

The county said not to place any other items such as GLASS, PLASTIC BAGS/CONTAINERS/WRAP in the bins. They said, ‘when in doubt, throw it out!”

Clay County said in the statement that if residents don’t comply, the processor will charge a higher rate, and residents will have to pay those increased costs.

“If crews come across a bin that has the wrong items, they’ll follow the current process and tag it with a notice, alerting the resident to make changes and leave the bin until the next week,” Clay County said.

And the county answered the reason for why glass isn’t accepted anymore.

“In 2024 many processors won’t accept glass any longer. It breaks and contaminates the high-value items.”

Residents should remember that items being recycled still need to be clean and free of contamination. Sorting items is still required. Clean, dry cardboard goes in one bin, and clean #1 and #2 plastic bottles, jugs, and metal cans go in another.

The county said after six months, commissioners will discuss an overall report from staff at a Board of County Commissioners meeting, and evaluate the next steps.

The changes to the recycling program will take effect in January.

If you have questions, residents are asked to email askclay@claycountygov.com.





