Clay County residents: Road work to cause delays in the coming weeks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents, brace yourselves for upcoming road improvements that may cause delays in the coming weeks. Here’s what you need to know about the scheduled projects:

Sandridge Road/Russel Road Intersection (Lake Asbury): Crews will be widening the road shoulder at the intersection of Sandridge Road and Russell Road to ease traffic congestion. Expect a single-lane closure on Friday, March 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for asphalt paving operations, weather permitting. Drive cautiously and watch for flaggers.

County Road 315/Sharron Road (Green Cove Springs): Soil sampling work will be conducted on County Road 315, 0.7 miles east of State Road 21 at the Ates Creek Bridge, from March 18 through March 22, weather permitting. Anticipate a northbound lane closure between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays during work.

County Road 217 (Clay Hill/Maxville): Soil sampling work will take place on County Road 217 at the bridge over Long Branch from March 18 through March 22, weather permitting. Expect a southbound lane closure between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays during work.

County Road 220 (Fleming Island): Occasional nighttime, single-lane closures with flaggers will occur in the westbound lane of County Road 220 from Habersham Harbor Drive west to Silver Point. This is due to CCUA water line upgrades, scheduled from March 10 through September 10, 2024. The project includes temporary pavement in the median and a traffic shift to maintain two westbound lanes for the majority of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 MPH throughout the work zone.

Public Meeting (Orange Park): The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. virtually and in person at the Orange Park Library to discuss the Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) project from South of Wells Road to Ortega River in Clay and Duval Counties.

exercise caution in work zones and be aware that these dates are subject to change. For the latest updates and more information, visit Clay County Road Projects. To receive weekly updates directly to your email, sign up for the Road and Lane Closure Report here.

