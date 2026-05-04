All evacuations lifted, curfew ends, most roads open as Brantley County begins fire recovery

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — All evacuations are lifted as Brantley County proceeds with recovery efforts from the historic Highway 82 wildfire, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

The fire continues burning on about 22,471 acres and is 75 percent contained, county officials said Monday morning

After being closed for about two weeks, Brantley County schools reopened Monday.

During its daily update on the Highway 82 fire, the sheriff’s office also said that a curfew that was in place is no longer in effect and most roads in the area are now open.

Highway 32 remains partially closed, with barricades in place at Highway 110 and Browntown Road, the sheriff’s office said.

“While this is a significant step forward, crews remain actively working in multiple areas—especially within Zones 23 and 24,” a sheriff’s office social media post states. “You may still see smoke, equipment, and personnel in place. Please stay alert.”

Most of Florida’s 67 counties remained under a burn ban as of Monday morning.

Florida burn ban map, May 4, 2026 Florida burn ban map, May 4, 2026 (Florida Forest Service)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.