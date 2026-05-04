‘It was a kill zone’: Suspected prom afterparty turned dangerous after shots fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspected prom afterparty turned dangerous early Sunday morning when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they responded to shots fired.

The incident took place in the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue North around 1 a.m., according to JSO. A man was shot in the leg and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A business owner taking cover in his shop in the complex captured the shooting on video.

The video shows people running and taking cover behind cars. You can also hear multiple gunshots.

The owner, who wishes to stay anonymous for safety reasons, says he estimates there were roughly 20 gunshots going back and forth from multiple guns.

“Everybody was, like, terrified,” He said. “It’s like a bunch of people scattering, screaming. I felt kind of bad for the kids, man.”

Jada Conyers, who says she lives five streets away, says police cars lined the streets for about 12 hours.

“I’m tired of putting kids on my shirts; I’m tired of going to funerals,” Conyers said. “I’m fed up.”

She said that Jacksonville needs to do more for the kids in this area to protect them from gun violence.

Action News Jax is still waiting for confirmation from DCPS on whether this was a prom afterparty and how many students are expected to have been involved.

JSO is still looking for the suspect. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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