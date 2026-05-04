Back to school for Brantley County students as recovery from Highway 82 Fire begins

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Students across Brantley County returned to school Monday as the county begins the recovery process from the Highway 82 Fire.

As the first rays of daylight peaked over the horizon, from the stretch of a school bus stop arm, to the drop off line at Waynesville Primary School, there were signs all over South Georgia that school is back in session in Brantley County.

Jasmine was one of the moms in that line.

“She [my daughter] missed me so much but she was like ‘Mama, I’m ready to see River,’ which is her other little friend,” Jasmine said.

While Jasmine’s home is still standing, she’s reminded of the loss of others face.

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“Actually, my daughter, her best friend lost everything” Jasmine said.

As for how the young mom is feeling?

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“Scared, if this happens again!” Jasmine said. “My baby was in school the day it actually all went on. We all had to rush from Brunswick. We all work in Brunswick so we were all rushing here to pick our babies up, trying to get them evacuated and then I have three more kids at the house. I couldn’t imagine being a teacher in there today cause that’s sad. That’s really sad.”

Just to put things in perspective, the last day of school in Brantley County is May 21. That means students are returning to school amid the fire with only two weeks left on the calendar.

The school system released a statement saying in part, “The safety, needs and recovery of families impacted by the fire comes first, so please do not feel any pressure to return to school right away.”

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