First Alert Weather: Tracking a warm week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s in most neighborhoods away from the coast.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s well inland and 70s along the coast.

Humidity will remain low today.

This week will be warm with highs at 90+ by Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Thursday: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers for the end of the week, but it doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain.

Showers and a few storms linger into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 65/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. 65/85

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️