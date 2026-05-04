First Alert Weather: Tracking a warm week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s in most neighborhoods away from the coast.
- Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s well inland and 70s along the coast.
- Humidity will remain low today.
- This week will be warm with highs at 90+ by Wednesday and especially Thursday.
- Thursday: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
- Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers for the end of the week, but it doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain.
- Showers and a few storms linger into Friday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 82
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 55
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 65/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. 65/85
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