Wildfire terminology explained: What containment really means

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Fire information officials on the Highway 82 Fire are clarifying the meaning behind commonly used wildfire terms as the public follows updates on firefighting progress.

Containment

A completed fireline around a fire does not automatically mean it is “contained,” according to Highway 82 Fire Information officials.

Achieving containment requires firefighters to secure completed lines by removing brush, limbing trees along both burned and unburned sides of the fireline, and extinguishing all heat sources on the fire side back from the fireline at least 100 feet. Only when fire managers are confident those sections pose no threat does the containment percentage increase.

Once a section is designated “contained,” hand crews and wildland fire engines can be repositioned to work on other fireline sections. Contained sections are still regularly patrolled to ensure any missed heat sources are quickly extinguished.

Contained vs. Controlled vs. Out

Fire officials say that even after a fire reaches 100% containment and firefighters are released, monitoring does not stop. Local firefighters continue watching for any newly observed smoke to confirm it originates only from interior unburned fuels that do not threaten the fireline.

Should an unexpected threat emerge, officials said they would respond with appropriate action, including potentially deploying air resources to deliver fire retardant or water.

Declaring a fire “controlled” or “out” is a separate and longer process. Officials said it requires significant rainfall over an extended period before either designation can be made. It’s a milestone that, by the time it arrives, often goes unnoticed by the public, who have typically already returned to the fire footprint to observe new growth and wildlife.

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