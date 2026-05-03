Man hospitalized after shooting on Edgewood Avenue, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg in the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue North on early Sunday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to Edgewood Avenue regarding a person shot around 1 a.m.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital.

JSO says the initial investigation shows that the man was shot in the parking lot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.