Jacksonville Zoo offering $5 admission on select days in July

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is bringing back a discounted summer ticket deal for certain weekdays in July.
All general admission ticket prices will be cut down to five dollars automatically, with no promo code required.
Five Dollar Days are scheduled for the following dates:
- Thursday, July 10
- Monday, July 14
- Tuesday, July 29
- Wednesday, July 30
- Thursday, July 31
The opportunity provides a cheaper way for families to keep the kids entertained and engaged during the weeks before school starts back up.
To plan your trip and buy tickets in advance, click here.
