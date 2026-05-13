Sheriff increases patrols near Clay High School after ‘disturbing’ social media post

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County school officials said they received a tip through the Fortify Florida app Tuesday evening regarding a “disturbing comment a student made on social media.”

Clay County High School’s principal did not state what the threat was, but told parents that the student was identified and “will not be attending school ...”

“Please be assured that we take every threat, even implied ones, with the utmost seriousness,” the principal stated in a message sent to parents.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Wednesday morning that there will be increased law enforcement near Clay County High School.

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