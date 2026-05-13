Jacksonville Jaguars to play Eagles, Texans in London in 2026: Here’s where, when, tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL has announced the 2026 international games in London, featuring two matchups for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One week later, the Jaguars will face the Houston Texans on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium.

These upcoming games will mark the Jaguars’ 12th game played at Wembley Stadium. It will also be their fourth game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The series will represent the third time the team has played consecutive games in the two London stadiums.

The Jaguars made NFL history in 2023 by becoming the first team to play back-to-back home games internationally. During that series, the Jaguars secured victories over the Falcons at Wembley Stadium and the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Information regarding tickets and Jaguars-related programming during game weeks will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for priority ticket access to Texans vs. Jaguars at Wembley by clicking here.

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