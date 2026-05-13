Record-setting blue catfish caught in Suwannee River | New Florida Record 🎣

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Justin Hodge made a catch in the Suwannee River on Feb. 15 that was one for the books. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday the blue catfish he caught is a new state record.

It weighed in at 73.6 pounds and measures 48.5 inches in length with a girth of 36.75 inches, according to FWC. The previous record was 69.5 pounds set in 2015

All state record submissions are reviewed and certified by FWC biologists to verify species, weight, and eligibility. Click here to see FWC’s state records page.

Recording setting catfish This 73.6-pound blue catfish from the Suwannee River is now the official state record after being certified by FWC biologists. (FWC)

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New state record! 🐟🏆

A 73.6-pound blue catfish from the Suwannee River is now the official state record after being certified by FWC biologists. pic.twitter.com/fVJftr0K9x — MyFWC (@MyFWC) May 12, 2026

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