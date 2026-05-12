Jax council approves $12M Winn-Dixie incentive deal, keep Brentwood Harvey’s open for 3 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city council members are set to vote on a $12 million incentive deal to keep Winn-Dixie’s corporate headquarters here in Duval County on Tuesday evening, and the fight to keep a local grocery store open has become a key part of negotiations in recent days.

Brentwood neighbors like Charles Smith rely on this Harvey’s Supermarket for their everyday needs.

“It’s convenient for us,” said Smith.

When they saw signs go up in recent weeks announcing the store would be closing later this month, to say they were concerned would be putting it lightly.

“I was asking questions everywhere,” said Smith.

But as of Tuesday, those closing signs had been taken down.

As part of a $12 million incentive deal to keep Winn-Dixie’s corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, the company committed to keeping the store open for at least three years.

Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman (D-District 10), whose district includes Brentwood, helped broker the deal.

“I think they came to a conclusion that this is the best thing to do,” said Pittman.

But there are still questions lingering about the long-term plans.

Winn-Dixie told Action News Jax that as part of the deal, it will report back to the city council within 18 months, “to outline our intent for the future operation of the store”.

Pittman says it’s her hope that the report brings news that the store will remain open long into the future.

“They talked about whether they will find another spot if the landlord and Winn Dixie are not able to come to a conclusion, but I feel like they will because they have heard from the community,” said Pittman.

Smith said the deal has provided a big relief for the short term, but he does still worry he and other neighbors could be faced with the same situation in a few short years.

“If you ask me, the store needs to stay open indefinitely,” said Smith. ”You know, three years, I mean, where we at? We’re back stuck again.”

In addition to keeping the Brentwood Harvey’s open for at least three years, Winn-Dixie is also investing $65 million into its local stores and committing to creating 200 six-figure salary jobs as part of the deal.

Anthony Hucker, Chairman & CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, sent the following statement to Action News Jax:

“We are grateful to Mayor Deegan, the Jacksonville City Council, and community leaders for their support and approval of this agreement. As Jacksonville’s hometown grocer, this is a meaningful milestone for our company and for the community we have proudly served for generations.

“Today’s approval is an investment in the future of Jacksonville and in the long-term growth of The Winn-Dixie Company. This decision allows us to move forward with plans to invest $65 million over the next five years in our Jacksonville operations to strengthen our Store Support Center, invest in our local store footprint, and support future job growth.

“The Edgewood campus represents an exciting opportunity to establish a long-term home for our Store Support Center — a world-class workplace designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and career development for our associates as we continue building the future of The Winn-Dixie Company. This investment strengthens our ability to serve our communities and meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“We have seen firsthand the passion and engagement from our associates, customers, and neighbors who have been at the heart of our story – and we are proud to continue building our future in Jacksonville for generations to come."

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.