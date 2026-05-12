Florida AG announces lawsuit against City of Jacksonville over gun owners list it kept for 2 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Tuesday a lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville for a list of gun owners who entered city buildings it kept for two years.

Through the lawsuit, Uthmeier is seeking a $5 million civil penalty.

Uthmeier announced the lawsuit in a video on X, posted with the caption, ″We are taking the City of Jacksonville to court for knowingly and willfully keeping an illegal gun registry in violation of Florida law."

BREAKING: @AGJamesUthmeier announces lawsuit seeking a $5 million civil penalty against @CityofJax over the list of gun owners who entered city buildings it kept for two years.@ActionNewsJax https://t.co/oGidVxjPe3 — Jake Stofan (@JakeStofan) May 12, 2026

Action News Jax first revealed the existence of a list of more than 100 gun owners who entered city buildings while armed over a two-year period last May.

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The revelation resulted in a criminal investigation that concluded late last year.

No criminal charges were filed as a result of that investigation.

In January, Uthmeier announced his office was investigating the list. In March, Action News Jax told you that Uthmeier would likely be taking the City to court and seeking a $5 million fine.

Action News Jax is reaching out to city leaders and will have much more on this story beginning on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

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