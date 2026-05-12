Four arrested for sex crimes against children in Lake City undercover operation

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department spent the past week working undercover to catch people trying to exploit children online.

Investigators posted ads on a website often used to arrange sexual meetups.

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When people responded, detectives, posing as teens, chatted back and forth.

Four men, James Michael Diehl of Fort White, Alan Wayne Price of Lake City, Albert David Moore of Lake City, and Thomas J. Fortune of Jacksonville, were identified as suspects during the undercover operation.

Police said the men engaged in sexually explicit conversations with who they believed were minors.

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Officers interviewed the suspects, gathered evidence, and worked with other law enforcement agencies to make the arrests.

All four face charges tied to using electronic devices to try to commit harmful actions toward kids, sharing harmful material, and solicitation.

Police say the investigation is still going, and more arrests could happen.

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