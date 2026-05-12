Man arrested after threats toward hospital staff, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he made threats against hospital staff at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, according to the Lake City police department.

Police say Ryan Delance became upset when he didn’t get the medication he wanted while being treated in the emergency room.

After leaving the hospital, Delance reportedly called the nurses station and threatened to shoot a medical provider and the provider’s family.

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Several hospital employees overheard the threats, which led staff to put the hospital on lockdown out of concern for everyone’s safety.

Officers spoke with witnesses and the victim, and tracked Delance down using the phone’s caller ID and other resources.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped Lake City Police find Delance in the area of US Highway 441.

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Delance was arrested and charged with making written or electronic threats to kill or do harm, which is a violation of Florida law.

He was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said threats of violence against healthcare workers will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

Anyone with information about crimes is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County.

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