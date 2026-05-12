SB I-95 at exit 14 in Camden County shut down after person shoots dog, themselves, deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Southbound Interstate 95 near exit 14 is shut down after a person shot a dog and then shot themselves, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO received a call around 1:11 p.m. about a “suspicious person walking” along Interstate 95 near GA-25 Spur/Harrietts Bluff Road.

CCSO said that when deputies arrived, they “encountered an individual walking with a dog and carrying a rifle bag. During the encounter, the individual shot the dog before inflicting a gunshot wound upon themselves.”

Deputies are diverting traffic and are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

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