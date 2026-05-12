Reported threat leads to Camden County Schools going on lockdown, no active threats found by police

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A reported threat caused Camden County Schools across the district to go on lockdown on Tuesday.

The district sent out a message to families at 6:41 a.m. that said the it was aware “of an email currently circulating regarding an alleged threat of a school shooting” but no specific school was connected to the message.

“Law enforcement believes the message to be a hoax,” the message said, but there would be additional police present at schools.

Another message sent out by the district at 8:57 a.m. said “law enforcement has completed its investigation” and deemed the threat “not credible,” but additional law enforcement would remain on campuses.

At 12:12 p.m., Camden County High School parents received a message stating that a lockdown had been initiated.

“Law enforcement received a call regarding a threat to the school and they are now on campus conducting a full sweep,” the message said.

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The Kingsland Police Department said in a news release it was called to CCHS to investigate the threat and “school officials immediately initiated an active lockdown protocol.”

Camden County parents posted on social media messages they were receiving from Camden County Schools. One of those messages, timestamped 12:48 p.m., reported that “a precautionary soft lockdown” was put into effect at all middle and elementary schools.

Police said officers did a thorough search of the CCHS campus and “no active threats or dangers were identified,” the release said.

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At 2:25 p.m., Camden County Schools posted on its Facebook page that “all lockdowns across Camden County Schools have been lifted,” and that “students and staff remained safe throughout the situation.”

KPD Chief Rick Evans said in the news release that “the incident remains under active investigation” and asked the community to “report any suspicious activity or threats immediately to law enforcement or school officials.”

Camden County Schools said “out of an abundance of caution” there will be an increased police presence at CCHS on Wednesday.

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