Ironman triathlon bringing nearly 2,000 competitors and major traffic impacts to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is preparing to host its first-ever Ironman triathlon, bringing nearly 2,000 athletes from across the country and around the world to Northeast Florida for the massive endurance event.

Competitors from 37 countries and every state except Nebraska are expected to take part in the race Saturday, which will stretch through Duval and St. Johns counties and bring major traffic impacts along the way.

Long before racers travel more than 100 miles on bikes and tackle a 26-mile run, they will first dive into the St. Johns River for a 2.4-mile swim that begins near Metropolitan Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

The race is expected to last all day.

The biking portion of the triathlon will take athletes from Jacksonville’s urban core through Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, and Palm Valley before returning downtown for the marathon finish.

Course maps show racers cutting through major roadways and neighborhoods, including the Nocatee Parkway flyover, which will be shut down for much of Saturday.

There are already signs posted along U.S. 1 warning drivers about closures tied to the event.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is preparing in a major way, staffing more than 500 officers on land and water. The agency is also partnering with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and state partners to help manage traffic and keep racers safe.

Officials are urging drivers to prepare for delays and stay alert for cyclists throughout the day.

While law enforcement agencies prepare for the logistics of the race, some local businesses are also expecting a boost.

Grassroots Natural Market in Five Points sits directly along part of the biking route and has already seen racers stopping in ahead of the big event.

The shop’s owner says athletes have been coming in looking for energy products and hydration options as they prepare for race day.

As racers prepare to swim through the St. Johns River, some people have raised concerns about water quality and whether it is safe to compete in the river.

Jimmy Orth, executive director of the St. Johns Riverkeeper, says there are misconceptions about how polluted the river is, especially in the downtown section where competitors will swim.

Orth says that the area of the river does not typically face the same high levels of fecal coliform bacteria often found in tributaries.

Still, he says swimmers should take precautions.

Orth warned that the current near the Main Street Bridge could become especially strong because tides move quickly through the narrower section of the river. He expects racers will likely swim with the current but says conditions can still become dangerous if athletes are not careful.

Even though Orth stands by the safety of the river, he recommends swimmers avoid ingesting the water and wash their hands and face after the swim portion of the race. He also suggests athletes use hand sanitizer afterward, and says some people choose to use eardrops as an extra precaution. He says anyone with an open wound should avoid getting into the water.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 Saturday morning with the swim through the St. Johns River.

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