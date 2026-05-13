Jacksonville Beach police searching for suspect after trading cards theft

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police in Jacksonville Beach are asking for help identifying a person accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of trading cards from a local Target store.

According to police, the suspect entered the Target at 490 Marsh Landing Parkway around 5:54 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the person took about $649.90 worth of trading cards, hid them in a shopping basket and left the store without paying, passing all checkout areas.

Police said the suspect left the area in a silver or light blue Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate FKPZ61.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective L. Lyon at (904) 889-6330 or email llyon@jaxbchfl.net.

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