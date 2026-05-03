Evacuations lifted, most roads reopen as Brantley County wildfire conditions improve

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Evacuation orders for residences have been lifted, with all roads reopened except Highway 32, says the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the countrywide curfew has been lifted. Local temporary shelters, including the American Red Cross shelter in Brunswick, have closed as fire conditions continue to improve.

Local agencies such as the EMS Board of Commissioners, Okefenokee EMC, and the sheriff’s office will return to normal operating hours on Monday. Schools will also reopen on Monday.

Some of the efforts that are underway include:

Developing guidelines and distribution methods for assistance

Establishing an in-person resource center at Bennett’s Pharmacy (expected mid-week), where residents can speak directly with someone and get connected to help

Creating a centralized online hub for recovery information and resources

Planning for debris removal and cleanup assistance

Continuing coordination of services for residents in need

The Highway 82 fire is at 22,532 acres, with 64% containment.

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