Ascension St. Vincent’s expands emergency care access in Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s has opened a new freestanding emergency room at the intersection of Kernan and Beach Boulevards in Jacksonville’s Southside community.

This expansion aims to increase access to emergency care for residents, providing more options and reducing barriers to receiving timely medical attention, bringing Ascension St. Vincent’s mission-driven care to more patients in Northeast Florida.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility is expected to care for more than 16,000 patients annually and will be staffed by more than 40 associates. This investment addresses the needs of expanding neighborhoods in the Southside service area, where the population is projected to increase by 5.9% over the next five years.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new emergency room offers a range of services for patients, including a triage area, a critical care room and 10 treatment spaces. The facility also features on-site lab services and advanced CT and X-ray technology.

Cory Darling, president and CEO of St. Vincent’s Southside, emphasized the organization’s commitment to the community. “Our responsibility at St. Vincent’s is to ensure high-quality, compassionate care is accessible and rooted in the communities we serve,” Darling said. “Opening this new freestanding ER allows us to meet the needs of this community by reducing barriers to care and giving patients more options when every minute matters.”

The neighborhoods surrounding Beach and Kernan Boulevards face some of Florida’s highest death rates from heart attacks and strokes, according to state health data. This highlights a critical need for accessible emergency services in the area.

Scott Kashman, interim market lead for Ascension St. Vincent’s, noted the impact of the expansion. “As a health system, our responsibility to our community extends beyond the walls of our hospitals,” Kashman said. “By expanding access to emergency services in Northeast Florida, we’re ensuring families have more options and the confidence that high-quality care is always within reach.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ascension St. Vincent’s currently operates two other freestanding emergency rooms in Jacksonville. These facilities are located in the city’s Arlington and Westside communities.

For patients requiring a higher level of care beyond the freestanding ER, St. Vincent’s can coordinate transportation and schedule follow-up appointments with providers at its main campus.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.