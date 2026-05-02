Highway 82 Fire reaches 64% containment, all mandatory evacuations lifted

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — After inches of rain Saturday and ceaseless firefighting, the Highway 82 Fire has reached 64% containment at 22,532 acres, according to Karen Gleason, a Public Information Officer with the Southern Area Incident Management Team.

Gleason also told Action News Jax that all mandatory evacuations in the area have been lifted.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Highway 82 Fire was reported to be 45% contained by the Southern Area Incident Management Team, proving significant progress in the firefight throughout the afternoon.

Most recently, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office approved residents in Zones 31, the north side of 32, 33 and 34 to return home.

Other residents previously allowed to return home included those in Zones 25, 26, and 11.

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 32 is open from 301 to 110W and from Post Road to Browntown Road. Residents returning home are urged to use caution, stay aware of any hazards, and follow guidance from local officials.

Additionally, Highway 110W and Browntown Road are open to through traffic.

Many families have lost everything in the South Georgia wildfires.

Officials have determined 110 homes have been destroyed.

Please join Action News Jax and Cox Media Group Jacksonville Radio in partnering with the Salvation Army to support the wildfire relief fund.

All donations will stay right here at home to help the families in Brantley County.

Just VISIT THIS LINK and under the drop-down menu that says, “What would you like your donation to support?” select “South Georgia Fires (April 2026).”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.