Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Oakleaf

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting Monday morning near the Oakleaf and State Road 23 area. The location of the incident, near Brannon Oaks and Challenger drives area, appears to be an isolated incident, a 7:30 a.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

A large law enforcement presence in the area will create delays to school due to traffic, the post states.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we will update the community when more information is available,” the post states. “We ask the community to please use care in the area while detectives and crime scene personnel are on the scene.”

