Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying man suspected of grand theft

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help identifying the pictured subject, who is wanted for questioning about two grand theft incidents that both occurred at 1910 Wells Road (Sunglasses Hut.)

The first incident occurred on December 16th, 2023. The second incident occurred December 20th, 2023. Please refer to the following case numbers (2023032002 and 2023032342 ) with any tips provided.

If you have any information about this incident or know who the subject may be, please call Detective R. Jones at (904) 829-7194 or by email at rjones@claysheriff.com.

Detective W. Grubbs can be reached via email at wgrubbs@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).

CCSO BOLO

