Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl last seen in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has said that 9-year-old Jamie Bloomfield has been reported missing in the Orange Park area.

Bloomfield was last seen in the area of the Big Lots parking lot at Blanding Boulevard and Filmore Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She has been described as being 4-foot-3, 65 pounds and was last seen wearing the clothing in the picture above (a yellow shirt, black pants with white sneakers and carrying a multi-colored backpack).

If you have any information about missing Jamie Bloomfield or know her where she might be you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

