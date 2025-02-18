Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about e-scam

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about an ongoing e-scam affecting residents.

Residents are receiving messages that target them claiming to be banks, delivery services, or government agencies. Often times the messages ask the following:

Claim your account is locked or compromised

Ask you to verify personal information

Contains links that lead to fake websites

Demand urgent payment to avoid fees or penalties

Residents are urged to ignore such messages and report them as soon as possible. Scams should be reported to the FTC and the CCSO HERE.

