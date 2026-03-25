‘Served our community with pride’: Jacksonville firefighter, 23, killed in Putnam County crash

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that one of its own died in a car crash on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund, Inc. first posted about Rescue Engineer Colton R. Tibbetts, 23, death around 2:40 p.m.

The crash that killed Tibbetts happened Wednesday morning in Putnam County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it was a single-car crash and the driver lost control of the car and hit a sign and several trees.

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The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post, just before 4:30 p.m., that Tibbetts had recently been promoted in November, saying it was “a reflection of his commitment, work ethic, and the firefighter he was becoming.”

JFRD also said that Tibbetts “served our community with pride.”

Tibbetts followed in the footsteps of his father, recently retired Lieutenant Brian Tibbetts, and the Jacksonville Firefighters Death Benefit Fund, Inc. said Tibbetts came from a family of firefighters.

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The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent its condolences to JFRD in a social post, saying in part:

“We send our deepest condolences to all affected by his tragic passing and offer our support to our brothers and sisters at JFRD however possible.”

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