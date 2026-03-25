SR 21 at SR 26 closed in Melrose after car wreck, fire | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

MELROSE, Fla. — 7 AM: State Road 21 at State Road 26 in Putnam County remained closed Wednesday morning following a car crash and fire at about 2:30 a.m.

Putnam County firefighters responded to the wreck that included a vehicle that rolled over and caught fire with a person trapped inside. The condition of the driver was not released.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, according to a news release from Putnam County Fire Rescue. Action News Jax has reached out to FHP and is awaiting response.

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