Clay County wants your input on how to make streets safer

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County is launching a new project to enhance roadway safety and reduce serious injuries and deaths.

The Safe Streets for All initiative aims to gather public input. Residents are encouraged to participate in a survey

The county is also hosting an event at the Fleming Island Library on October 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. to discuss the project and gather feedback.

