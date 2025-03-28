Clay County wildfire contained, residents asked to avoid burning due to dry conditions

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County firefighters and Florida Forest Service worked through the night Thursday to keep a wildfire in Green Cove Springs contained in the area of Sun Garden and Warner roads.

On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol cautioned drivers in Putnam and Clay counties that visibility on US Highway 17 could be impacted because of the fire.

Clay County fire officials told Action News Jax on Friday morning that the fire is contained and they’re asking residents to avoid burning due to the dry conditions.

The wildfire started Wednesday morning on Lovers Lane in Green Cove Springs and rekindled Thursday, a Clay County Fire Rescue post on Facebook states.

“Buildings were not threatened. We patrolled the area on brush trucks to keep the fire within the fire lines,” the Facebook post states.

Clay County wildfire Crews working a wildfire in Clay County on Thursday, March 28, 2025 in Green Cove Springs. (Clay County Fire Rescue)

