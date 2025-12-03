Clay County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault center sees an increase in need

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A growing need for help. That’s what one domestic violence shelter in Clay County is experiencing, as managers there have seen an increase in people seeking their assistance and protection.

Quigley House has seen a 20% jump in overall services, specifically in shelter stays this year.

“Last year, it was around 150 that we served in-house. And this year we’re nearing 350,” said Jackie Krug, interim CEO of Quigley House.

Quigley House is the only domestic violence and sexual assault center serving Clay County. Krug says this year they have seen a record demand for services as survivors slept nearly 9,500 nights at their shelter. Their staff answered more than 4,000 calls and provided more than 1,000 free counseling sessions.

“We have a 46-bed shelter, so you can imagine we are constantly just seeing the need and the demand as Clay County grows,” said Krug.

Right now, the shelter is at max capacity, helping men, women and children along with their pets. Shelter operators say December is typically the time of year when they see domestic violence cases increase.

“The financial stress, children are out of school. All of those sorts of factors kind of tie into the increase of the abuse around the holidays,” said Krug.

Oftentimes, people leave everything behind and start over with nothing, and that’s where Quigley House says you can help with monetary donations, new clothes, linens, pots and pans and toys for kids.

“They come with nothing on their backs, simply the clothes that they are wearing, oftentimes fleeing in the middle of the night. And so when they arrive on site, we are providing them with their basic necessities,” she said.

