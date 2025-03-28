‘Clay County’s Superbowl’: City officials prepare for the legacy Clay County Fair

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The countdown to the Clay County Fair has begun. City officials and event leaders call this “Clay County’s SuperbowL,” kicking off on April 3rd and running through the 13th.

“I encourage everyone who wants to come to the fair to consider coming during non-peak hours,” said Michelle Cook, Clay County Sheriff.

Clay County law enforcement said the eleven days of this fair are the county’s busiest days of the year and the attractions at the fair are only growing. The ride company partnered with the Clay County Fair; Deggeller Attractions is adding a total of three new rides in 2025.

“We’re also offering a new upgrade to the arm band which is called the ‘fast pass.’ It is a way for riders who really want to ride all the rides can get in and cut some of the lines,” said Andy Deggeller, CEO of Deggeller Attractions.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said during these eleven days, State Road 16 which is a two-lane road, will bring over around 170,000 cars into the fairgrounds. She adds there will be deputies and message boards stationed all the way from Green Cove Springs to Penny Farms to direct traffic, but some drivers can expect delays up to an hour long on some days.

Traffic issues at the fairgrounds caused headaches for visitors and law enforcement just last month at the Clay County Strawberry Festival, but fair officials said they’re prepared.

“These roads and this parking lot has a capacity and when it reaches that capacity, there is nothing we can do about it . We will be sending out messages once our parking lot and capacity gets to 50%,” said Sheriff Cook.

Sheriff Cook advises everyone to download the “SaferApp” so potential fairgoers can know about weather conditions and if the fair can take in any more guests. Once the parking lot is full, that means the fair has reached its full capacity.

“Even if we had additional parking, if we had 1,000 spaces somewhere else and eventually got those people here, this footprint would be too full with overcapacity and potentially unsafe.”

