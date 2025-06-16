Clay deputies: Human remains found amid search for missing man, remains still have to be identified

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it found human remains Friday during the search for a missing man.

CCSO said “a positive identification has not yet been confirmed” for the remains.

Alfred Waymon Munson was last heard from on May 24, CCSO said.

On May 27, his car, a blue 2001 Honda Civic coupe, was found on Camp Francis Johnson Road and Bottomridge Drive.

On Friday, CCSO was responding to the 2100 block of Carter Braxton Road -- a little more than 2 miles from where Munson’s car was found -- in a follow-up investigation into his disappearance.

Human remains were found in a wooded area near a home on that street by a CCSO Human Remains Detection canine team.

Anyone who has information about Munson, his whereabouts, and associates in late May, or the investigation on Carter Braxton Road is asked to contact CCSO at (904) 264-6512.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch app or to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

